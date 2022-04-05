The IPL 2022 season is up and running and the 13th match of the ongoing edition will see Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore going up against each other. Heading into the contest, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table with two wins from two matches while RCB are at the seventh spot with two points from two games. This contest will provide a chance to Rajasthan to further consolidate their top spot while RCB will look to move further up the table.

Ahead of the contest, former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme related to Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal. Last season, both these players were part of RCB setup and now they have made their way to the Rajasthan Royals.

Jaffer shared a hilarious Mahabharata analogy involving Arjuna and Bhishma Pitamah.

".@yuzi_chahal and @devdpd07 playing against RCB tonight. #RRvRCB #IPL2022," tweeted Jaffer.

The fans were left shocked when RCB did not retain Chahal as the leg-spinner was the highest wicket taker for the franchise. In 113 matches, Chahal picked up 139 wickets for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

On the other hand, Padikkal also impressed fans with his showing for RCB as the left-handed opener built a solid partnership with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the last season.

Padikkal and Chahal have begun their campaign on a good note for Rajasthan Royals this season and they would look to continue with their good show.