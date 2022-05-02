Ruturaj Gaikwad was in sensational form in Chennai Super Kings' win against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the MCA Stadium in Pune and looked set for his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century. But, in heartbreak for the 25-year-old, he fell short of the landmark by just one run. Gaikwad tried to cut T Natarajan in the 18th over, but couldn't keep it down and was caught at backward point. Gaikwad looked devastated at missing out on the century, standing at the crease in disbelief and hanging his head down and seemingly wiping his eyes through his helmet.

As he finally started to walk back to the dugout, he held his bat up to his head, even as his opening partner Devon Conway consoled him. Several members from the opposition also came up to congratulate him on his fiery 99.

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad left devastated after missing out on century

After a slow start by the CSK openers, Gaikwad began to up the tempo.

He was especially aggressive against SRH pace sensation Umran Malik, who had a rare off-day.

Umran conceded 48 runs in his four over and 33 of those came off Gaikwad's bat.

Gaikwad hit six sixes and as many fours in his 57-ball knock.

He and Conway put on a partnership of 182 runs - the fourth highest opening stand in the history of the IPL.

Conway remained unbeaten on 85 as their belligerent batting led CSK to 202/2.

Nicholas Pooran's fighting 33-ball 64 turned out to be too little, too late as SRH could only reach 189/6 in their 20 overs.

Mukesh Choudhary shone with the ball for CSK, picking up four wickets.