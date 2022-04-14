IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) go head-to-head with Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have been in fine form this season, having won three games each from four games so far. Table toppers RR got back to winning ways in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants while GT suffered their first defeat of the season against the SunRisers Hyderabad. RR are likely to retain the winning combination. GT, on the other hand, could make a change or two. Matthew Wade could lose his place to young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had impressed during the T20 World Cup and Pakistan Super League. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have already hit the ground running for RR, and now the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

