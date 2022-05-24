Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday. The Sanju Samson-led side finished at the second spot in the points table with 18 points and now would look to seal a spot in the final by defeating Gujarat. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the standout performers for RR, but in the last few matches, Buttler's performance has dipped. Rajasthan would desperately want him to find his mojo again.

Here's the predicted XI for RR against GT:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The left-hander has played just seven games this season, scoring 212 runs. After regaining his spot, the young batter has been in fine form, and he has struck the ball well.

Jos Buttler: The England wicketkeeper has 629 runs to his name this season, and is the current holder of the Orange Cap. However, in the last few matches, Buttler has been getting out cheaply. He would hope to play a big one in the match that really matters.

Sanju Samson: The skipper has timed the ball really well this season, but he has failed to score big consistently. He has been getting good starts, but a big score has eluded him. He has not gotten a chance in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa, so he would look to prove the selectors wrong.

Devdutt Padikkal: Coming into bat at No.4, Padikkal has registered 337 runs in 14 games, registering just one half-century. He would hope to continue scoring some crucial runs for his side.

Shimron Hetmyer: The left-hander from the Caribbean has been in fine form this season and has been able to finish off games. He has provided the much-needed flourish to Rajasthan's innings at the end.

Riyan Parag: The youngster has had underwhelming performances with the bat but he has been one of the key fielders as he has taken some crucial catches. But the team would hope the all-rounder to score more with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran player has been a revelation with his all-round abilities. His floater role with the bat has made him a key asset for RR this season. Coming into bat, Ashwin had helped RR stage a win against CSK last week.

Trent Boult: The NZ pacer has been leaking runs off late, but his skills in the Powerplay can be vital for any team and hence he would be a force to reckon with against Gujarat.

Prasidh Krishna: The fast bowler has been on the expensive side at the start of the innings but in the slog overs, the pacer has jolted opposition batting with regular wickets. Now with his name in the India Test squad for the England Tour, he would surely have a spring in his step.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner continues to lead IPL 2022 top wicket-takers' list with 26 scalps. He is the current holder of the Purple Cap.

Obed McCoy: He put on a good performance vs CSK in RR's previous game with two wickets in his four overs and only conceded 20 runs.