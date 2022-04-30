Lucknow Super Giants put on a fine bowling display to knock over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Friday. Mohsin Khan took three wickets while Krunal Pandya took two for just 13 runs in his four overs as LSG registered a 20-run victory while defending 154 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 46 and Deepak Hooda's 34 were the only performances of note with the bat for them as a Kagiso Rabada-led Punjab attack restricted them to 153/8. Rabada finished with four wickets.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to top the IPL 2022 points table, with 14 points from eight matches. Rajasthan Royals are second, while LSG moved up to third with the win on Friday. SunRisers Hyderabad complete the top four.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth, followed by Delhi Capitals at sixth. Punjab Kings stayed 7th after their defeat to LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth, followed by Chennai Super Kings at ninth. Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table, with a win still eluding them this season after eight matches.

Orange Cap Race

KL Rahul scored just six runs and could not significantly close the gap on the leader of the run-charts, Jos Buttler. Buttler has 499 runs while Rahul, in second place, has 374.

Shikhar Dhawan scored just 5 against LSG but is third in the list with a tally of 307 runs. He is followed by Hardik Pandya (305) in fourth and Shreyas Iyer (299) at fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Friday's match had little bearing on the top contenders for the Purple Cap race. Yuzvendra Chahal, with 18 scalps, continues to lead the charts, followed by Kuldeep Yadav with 17.

The SRH duo of Umran Malik and T Natarajan both have 15 wickets, but Malik is third because of a better economy rate.

Umesh Yadav, with 14 wickets, rounds off the top five.