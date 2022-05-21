Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Score: Mumbai Indians Elect To Bowl, Prithvi Shaw Returns For Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Match 69 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live: Mumbai Indians look to spoil the party as DC eye playoff birth.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Match 69 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are already out of the race and would look to spoil the party for DC, who are eyeing that fourth and final spot. A win for MI would take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs, with the likes of Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. However, MI have struggled throughout the season, and have won just three games so far. A win for MI could see them avoid a bottom of the table finish, only if they get their net run-rate above Chennai Super Kings. Both teams had met earlier this season, which DC won by 4 wickets at Brabourne. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Match 69, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 21, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
MI
DC
0/0 (0.0)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
DC 53%
MI 47%
Batsman
Bowler
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:16 (IST)IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: THE TEAMS ARE OUT!Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel AhmedMumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith
- 19:06 (IST)IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: SHAW RETURNS!MI make two changes while Prithvi Shaw returns for DC.
- 19:03 (IST)IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: MI WIN TOSS!MI have won the toss and elect to bowl first.
- 18:35 (IST)IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022. MI face DC in the penultimate game of the league phase. DC are eyeing the fourth and final playoff spot but MI will look to spoi their party in front of their home crowd of the Wankhede.STAY TUNED FOR THE TOSS!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.