IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Updates: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Match 69 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are already out of the race and would look to spoil the party for DC, who are eyeing that fourth and final spot. A win for MI would take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs, with the likes of Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. However, MI have struggled throughout the season, and have won just three games so far. A win for MI could see them avoid a bottom of the table finish, only if they get their net run-rate above Chennai Super Kings. Both teams had met earlier this season, which DC won by 4 wickets at Brabourne. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai