Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Live Score: In-Form Lucknow Super Giants Face Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live: In-form Lucknow Super Giants face Delhi Capitals in match 15.© BCCI/IPL
IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. LSG are on a two-game winning run, after losing their opening game against the Gujarat Titans. DC, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians, but were beaten narrowly by Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match. DC could be boosted by the availability of David Warner and Anrich Nortje, who had missed the first two games of the season. Warner is back after a successful tour of Pakistan, while Nortje has recovered from an injury. LSG are likely to remain unchanged for this fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Super Giants and Capitals, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Match 15, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 07, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
LSG
DC
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
% chance to win
DC 52%
LSG 48%
- 17:57 (IST)LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022. In today's match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. LSG are on a two-game winning run, while DC would aim to return to winning ways.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.