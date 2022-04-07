IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. LSG are on a two-game winning run, after losing their opening game against the Gujarat Titans. DC, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians, but were beaten narrowly by Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match. DC could be boosted by the availability of David Warner and Anrich Nortje, who had missed the first two games of the season. Warner is back after a successful tour of Pakistan, while Nortje has recovered from an injury. LSG are likely to remain unchanged for this fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)

