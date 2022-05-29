Gujarat Titans have had a dream debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and will have the chance to go all the way when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans were finished as table-toppers, having led the table for large parts of the league stage, and were the first team to qualify for the play-offs. They also became the first team to reach the final, beating the Royals in Qualifier 1. They are unlikely to make too many changes for the match, with the one major question being about whether they opt to bring back Lockie Ferguson in place of Alzarri Joseph, who was expensive in the last match against RR in his two overs.

Here's our IPL 2022 final GT predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals:

Shubman Gill: The young opener has been in fine form for the Titans and has played with his career-best strike rate of 136.02 this season. With 438 runs, he is their third-highest run-scorer and will be expected to put on a show.

Wriddhiman Saha: Since being brought into the playing XI as an opener, the veteran wicketkeeper has been crucial for Gujarat, giving quick starts and also adapting to an anchor role when needed. He has three fifties this season and will look to make an impact once again in the final.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade has had a poor outing, but the Titans are likely to continue with him in his No.3 role, in which he has fared better than as an opener this season.

Hardik Pandya: Having promoted himself to No.4, the skipper has led from the front and is their highest run-scorer.

David Miller: The South African southpaw has been one of the Titans' biggest match-winners this season, and is only behind Hardik in terms of runs for the team. He finished the chase brilliantly in Qualifier 1 against the Royals and will look to once again put on a show against them.

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder has helped Gujarat pull off some improbable wins, and although he was not needed to bat in Qualifier 1, he will want to be at his best against his former franchise on Sunday.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leggie has been miserly as ever with the ball, while also picking up 18 wickets so far. He has also played handy cameos with the bat and will be someone the Royals will be vary of.

R Sai Kishore: The left-arm spinner has been impressive in his debut IPL season, picking four wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 7.21. While he as expensive against RR in their last match, he got the key wicket of Sanju Samson and he will look to stifle the opposition skipper once again.

Yash Dayal: With 10 wickets in eight matches, the left-arm seamer has been rather impressive for the Titans. He is especially dangerous with the new ball and will be key in trying to get the Rajasthan openers out early.

Promoted

Mohammed Shami: Shami has been GT's pace spearhead and Hardik Pandya will hope he can get a few early wickets to expose the Royals' lack of batting depth.

Alzarri Joseph: Joseph was expensive against the Royals in Qualifier 1, but having been picked over Ferguson for the play-off match, is expected to keep his place for the final as well.