The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin in less than a weeks' time. Apart from the already existing eight teams, two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- will also battle it out for the IPL trophy. While some of the teams have retained their core group of players, as well as their captain, some have decided to go with a fresh mindset this season. Three players will make their captaincy debut in this season's IPL, which starts Saturday, March 26.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, here is a list of all the captains:

1. Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings)

Mayank Agarwal is one of the three players who will make his IPL captaincy debut this season. Mayank will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022, replacing KL Rahul at the helm.

2. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)

After leading PBKS in the past few seasons, KL Rahul will start a new chapter in this season's IPL. Ahead of the IPL mega auction last month, Rahul was drafted in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and will also lead the team in their first season, at least.

3. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma will be leading Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 10th consecutive season. He has led MI to five IPL titles in the past two season, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

4. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja will lead CSK this season after MS Dhoni announced that he will be stepping down from the leadership role this season. It will be interesting to see how CSK will fare this season with a new captain coming in.

5. Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Hardik Pandya is another player who will make his IPL captaincy debut this season. Drafted in by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction last month, Hardik will have a point to prove in the franchise's first season in the IPL.

6. Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Faf du Plessis has a lot of experience of leading teams, but he has never got the opportunity to lead an IPL team. However, with Virat Kohli stepping down as captain last season, RCB roped in du Plessis at the auction, and was later revealed as the captain of the team for the upcoming season.

7. Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will lead SRH in the upcoming season after being retained by the 2016 champions for Rs 14 crore during the IPL retention window. Williamson has a lot of captaincy experience, and also led the franchise last season.

8. Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in the upcoming season of the IPL. KKR decided not retain former skipper Eoin Morgan, despite the team reaching the finals last season. Iyer, who was released by the Delhi Capitals, will have a point to prove as a captain this season.

9. Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)

After an impressive debut season last year, Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals for the second full season in IPL 2022. He guided the team to the playoffs last season, and will hope to finally end the franchise's wait for the elusive title triumph.

10. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals did not have the best of campaigns last season despite winning six games as they ended up finishing second bottom in the points table. Captain Sanju Samson will hope that he can bring much more to the franchise this season. RR have not won the IPL since the inaugural campaign in 2008.