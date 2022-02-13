India's U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was snapped up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 50 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Having led India to a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title earlier this month, Dhull was rewarded with an IPL deal on Sunday. He reacted to the development saying it was a "dream come true". "Hi Delhi Capitals. Thank you for showing faith in me and selecting me at the auctions. I have been a part of Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Academy for 8-9 years. So this is a dream come true for me. I am really excited to join the team and I am ready to give my best," Dhull was quoted as saying in a DC press release.

Meanwhile, Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, two of Dhull's teammates from the U19 World Cup-winning team, also landed big deals in the IPL auction on Sunday.

Bawa was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 2 crore while Hangargekar was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.5 crore.

However, the likes of Harnoor Singh and Vicky Ostwal did not find buyers at the ongoing auction.

The IPL 2022 auction is a two-day event and will conclude later on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive buy in the auction, having been roped in for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.

He also became the second-most expensive Indian player, and fourth-most expensive overall, in IPL history.

Liam Livingstone was the most expensive buy on Day 2 of the auction on Sunday.