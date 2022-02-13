After playing a major part in India's fifth U-19 World Cup triumph earlier this month, young stars Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and skipper Yash Dull were all picked up by franchises on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Sunday. Raj Bawa was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 2 crore while Hangargekar was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh. However, the likes of Harnoor Singh and Vicky Ostwal did not find buyers at the ongoing auction.

The ongoing IPL auction is a two-day event, which will conclude later today.

So far, Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive buy in the auction, having been roped in for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. He also became the second-most expensive Indian player, and fourth-most expensive overall, in IPL history.

Ahead of the auction, MI had retained four players.

They had held on to captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

MI entered the auction with an overall purse of Rs 48 crore.

Promoted

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL when Lucknow Super Giants acquired his services for Rs 10 crore.

South African batter Aiden Markram was the first player to be picked on day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 2.6 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad.