Shreyas Iyer has been bought for Rs 12.25 by Kolkata Knight Riders while Punjab Kings used their big purse to net Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan after an intense bidding war with their previous employers Delhi Capitals. The Capitals though will be happy to have bought Australian opening batter David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore, which seems like a bargain as of now. The IPL mega auction ahead of the 2022 season is being held in Bengaluru and a total of 600 players are in the auction pool. The highest base price is Rs 2 crore and there are some big Indian and overseas players who are part of the list. Several young Indian stars like Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda are expected to go for big bucks. Established names like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, David Warner, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis and many more are also in the fray. The IPL Auction live updates are available on NDTV Cricket, while the live coverage is taking place on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will have a big job of recreating a core and it will be interesting to see if they splurge for their previous stars. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be participating in an IPL auction for the first time and they will be looking to make a strong team. Punjab Kings have the biggest purse of Rs 72 crore for the auction and it will be interesting to see who all do they go for.

Here is the full list of players sold and unsold in IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

1) Shikhar Dhawan- Punjab Kings - Rs 8.25 Crore

2) Ravichandran Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 5 Crore

3) Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 7.25 Crore

4) Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings - Rs 9.25 Crore

5) Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8 Crore

6) Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 12.25 Crore

7) Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans - Rs. 6.25 Crore

8) Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 7 Crore

9) Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 6.75 Crore

10) David Warner - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.25 Crore

