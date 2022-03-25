The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start in a few days. The inclusion of the two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- will bring more competition, but will also demand a bit more consistency from the teams. Over the years, the IPL has witnessed several world-class bowlers, but only two of them have managed to win the purple cap (leading wicket-taker of the season) twice -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo. Last season, Harshal Patel stunned the fraternity by bagging the purple cap, but it will be interesting to see whether he can replicate that feat this season.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, Here are 5 players who are strong contenders for the purple cap race:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament, but is yet to get his hands on a purple cap. Last season, the Mumbai Indians pacer took 21 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 7.45. With his toe-crushing yorkers, Bumrah remains a threat to the opposition team batters.

2. Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Harshal Patel enjoyed a fairytale campaign last season as he ended the tournament with the most wickets. In 15 matches, Harshal took 32 wickets, equalling Dwayne Bravo's record of registering most scalps in a single season. He will aim to put a similar, if not better, performance in the upcoming season.

3. Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings)

Despite bagging 70 wickets in the last three seasons, including a purple cap-winning campaign in 2020, Kagiso Rabada was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. He was bought by the Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 9.25 crore, and will aim to help his new teams this season with some match-winning spells.

4. Avesh Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Another young player who impressed everyone with his performance last season. Avesh Khan finished the season as second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets. He, however, was released by the Delhi Capitals, and will look to make an instant impact for his new franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants.

5. Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans)

Lockie Ferguson's progress has been halted by injuries but he is a player who can dominate the batters with his pace and disciplined bowling. The Kiwi pacer was roped in by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore, and could prove to be a dark horse in the purple cap race.