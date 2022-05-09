On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni became only the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to score 6,000 runs as captain in T20s. The 40-year-old reached the landmark as CSK defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Coming in to bat at No.4, Dhoni smacked an unbeaten knock of 21 runs off eight balls (including a four and two sixes) as CSK posted 208 for six in 20 overs, setting a target of 209 runs.

Before the start of the game, Dhoni had needed only four runs to join Kohli on the elite list. He opened his scoring on Sunday after smoking Mitchell Marsh for a six on his second delivery, and in doing so he crossed the 6000-run mark.

Kohli, who had given up the captaincy of the Indian T20 team as well as RCB last year, has 6,451 runs in 190 matches as skipper in the shortest format. The right-handed batter averages 43.29 as captain in T20s with 48 half-centuries and five centuries to his name.

Dhoni, on the other hand, reached the landmark in his 303rd match as skipper in the shortest format. The CSK captain averages 38.57 as captain in T20s with 23 half-centuries to his name.

On Sunday, Dhoni's 21-run unbeaten blitz helped CSK post 208 for six in their 20 overs.

New Zealand star Devon Conway was the standout for CSK, scoring a sensational 87 off 49 balls.

Chasing a target of 209 runs, DC were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs, with Moeen Ali taking three wickets for CSK.

The England all-rounder accounted for the crucial dismissals of Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Ripal Patel. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each.

CSK are currently eighth in the IPL points table with eight points in 11 games, including four wins and seven defeats.