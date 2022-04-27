Former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel praised Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Arshdeep Singh for displaying proper "execution" under pressure in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv explained how Arshdeep, currently, stands out in the list of left-arm pacers who might represent Team India in the coming future. The former IPL player listed the names of T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed, but went with Arshdeep due to his incredible ability to perform under pressure and in crunch situations.

Parthiv did mention the fact that Arshdeep might not send in thunderbolts at around 140-145 kmph, but he "certainly" will provide for the execution of plans at that particular juncture of the game.

"The execution and the confidence that Arshdeep [Singh] is displaying has been there since the last IPL. There is a lot of debate these days that India needs a left-arm seamer in their attack. Names of Arshdeep, [T] Natarajan, Khaleel [Ahmed] are in the mix. But according to me, the bowler who is performing the best, even though he might not bowl at the express pace of 140-145 kmph but can certainly provide the execution under pressure, is Arshdeep Singh," Parthiv said.

Arshdeep has garnered immense praise from all quarters for some disciplined bowling in IPL.

This season, the left-arm pacer has maintained an economy of 5.66 in the death overs and continues to impress everyone with a calm head under pressure.