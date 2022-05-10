MS Dhoni is not known to lose his cool. However, during Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the CSK captain was miffed after some lax fielding by his players. During the 15th over of DC's chase against CSK, Shardul Thakur played a Maheesh Theekshana delivery towards mid-wicket and wanted to come back for a second run. The fielder Mukesh Choudhary collected the ball threw it towards the non-striker's end. The throw wasn't good but would have run out Kuldeep, who was well short of the crease. But Theekshana too was not well placed to collect the ball. And this didn't please Dhoni at all.

Watch: MS Dhoni is not pleased as Theekshana misses an easy run out

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs. Chasing a target of 209 runs, DC were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Moeen Ali taking three wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo bagged two wickets each.

Initially, Chennai posted 208 for six in 20 overs with Devon Conway hammering 87 runs off 49 balls.

"They outplayed us in all the departments. I felt this was coming, the only thing we look forward is the next three games. If we win them, we should qualify," said DC captain Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

There was an ambiguity ahead of the match about whether it would be played or not as one of their net bowlers had tested positive. It was learnt that DC had decided to isolate the player along with another bowler who was sharing the room with him.

"There are flu and COVID cases, a lot is going on but we are not using that as excuses," said Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday and with the kind of form the Royals are in the Capitals will have to come up with something special.

"The only thing we can do is be more positive and proactive, we need to be in a good frame of mind and make good decisions," said Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals are fifth on the points table with five wins in 11 matches. Their next three games against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are going to be crucial for them.