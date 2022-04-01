The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad produced an inspirational locker room rendition of the famous song 'Sweet Caroline' after they registered their first-ever win in their IPL journey on Thursday. LSG, led by captain KL Rahul, defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After the win, the entire LSG squad, including the likes of captain KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir, were seen belting out a song and celebrating the win in fine style.

The LSG official Instagram handle shared the video with a caption that read, "That winning feeling straight from the locker room!!! Off the mark!."

LSG endured a tough start to the tournament after going down by five wickets to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opener.

However, the team bounced back as they inflicted a second defeat on CSK in IPL 2022.

Batting first, CSK batted brilliantly to post 210/7 in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali took the LSG attack to the cleaners as they stamped their authority on a batting friendly deck in Mumbai.

In reply, LSG's Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis scored brilliant half-centuries while KL Rahul also chipped in with a valuable 40-run knock to help the team chase down the target and script their first win.

LSG will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on April 4.