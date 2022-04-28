After a controversial end to their last fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be the second clash between DC and KKR this season, with DC emerging out victorious in their previous encounter by 44 runs. However, this time around, the situation seems to be a bit different with DC coming off from a fresh loss against in-form Rajasthan Royals in their latest game. All eyes will be on skipper Pant who was fined 100 per cent of his match fees post a controversial no-ball call by the umpires that gave rise to chaotic turn of events.

Here's how DC could line-up against KKR on Thursday:

Prithvi Shaw: The right-hand attacking batter scored a brilliant fifty when DC faced KKR in their only fixture this season. He took on the KKR bowlers and hit seven fours and two sixes.

David Warner: Similar to Shaw, Warner scored a remarkable fifty against KKR earlier in the competition. However, Warner hasn't yet capitalised on good starts and keeps getting out after settling in nicely.

Sarfaraz Khan: He is a batter who has the ability to change the course of a game on his day. However, he hasn't failed to deliver the good despite being shown the trust by Pant to go one-down in the batting order.

Rishabh Pant: Captain Pant would like to put aside the disappointment from the last game and start fresh against KKR. With the bat, he was at his explosive best as he scored 44 runs off 24 balls vs RR.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit failed to read a Sunil Narine delivery in their last meeting and was out for 1. However, he has shown, in patches, that the team can rely on his finishing abilities if given an opportunity. He scored 37 runs off 24 balls vs RR in DC's latest match.

Rovman Powell: The West Indian almost did the unthinkable on his way to 36 runs off only 15 balls vs RR when DC needed 36 off the last over. Powell will surely look to take his team over the line this time around.

Axar Patel: He did bat well vs KKR earlier but his form with the ball has gone through rough patches this season. In order to succeed, DC will want Axar to form a solid partnership with Kuldeep in the spinner's department and outfox the opposition batters.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul was at his absolute all-round best while playing against KKR in their last meeting this season. Not only did he score 29 runs off just 11 balls, he returned to take two crucial wickets of Andre Russell and Rasikh Salam as well.

Kuldeep Yadav: The Chinaman bowler has been in the wickets this season (13 wickets in seven matches). However, his economy rate of 8.48 remains a concern for the captain.

Promoted

Mustafizur Rahman: His early burst in the powerplay along with a couple of tight over at the death have been invaluable for the team so far.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel returned with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs vs KKR earlier this season. However, he has also been a bit on the higher side as far as giving away runs are concerned. He conceded 47 in his 4 overs vs RR and took one wicket.