Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided Qualifier 2, courtesy Jos Buttler's fourth century of the season, RR will eye revenge over GT, who had earlier defeated them in Qualifier 1. RR last won the IPL final in 2008 to lift the title under the leadership of the late great Shane Warne. Eyeing their second IPL title, RR are likely to name an unchanged XI for the summit clash.

Here's how RR might line up against GT:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young opener batter has got good starts this season, but has failed to play big knocks consistently for his team. He will look to give RR a strong start at the top of the order.

Jos Buttler: With four centuries and over 800 runs this season, Buttler is leading the Orange Cap race. He smashed an unbeaten 106 against RCB, and will look to continue from where he left off in the previous match.

Sanju Samson: The RR skipper has scored runs in patches, and will look to score a big knock in the all-important clash. His form will be key for RR in the final.

Devdutt Padikkal: With just one fifty-plus score this season, Devdutt Padikkal will look to make amends and end the season on a high.

Shimron Hetmyer: Averaging over fifty during the death, Shimron Hetmyer will look to give RR a strong finish for the final time this season.

Riyan Parag: Despite middling returns, Riyan Parag has been backed by the RR management. He is likely to keep his place in the playing XI, He can also provide a sixth bowling option.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has been a vital cog in RR's run to the final this year. Apart from his economical bowling, Ashwin has scored some important runs for his team.

Trent Boult: With 15 wickets in as many games, Trent Boult's form will be key for RR's chances in the match. He has bowled well in the powerplay, but his economy rate at the death has been a bit of concern.

Prasidh Krishna: The lanky pacer took three wickets in the previous match, taking his tally to 18 this season. He will look to put in a similar performance, if not better.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leggie has a good chance of reclaiming the Purple Cap after Wanindu Hasaranga went past him due to a better net run-rate.

Obed McCoy: The West Indian pacer bowled exceptionally well in the previous match against RCB. He took three for 23, and will look to put in another shift for the final time this season.