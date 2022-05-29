Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While GT finished the league stage as table-toppers, the Royals were right behind them at the second spot. GT have made the final in their maiden IPL season, while this is RR's second final, after the inaugural season in 2008 when they won their only title. The two teams have faced each other twice in the tournament - once in the league stage and once in Qualifier 1 - and the Titans have come out on top on both occasions.

Both teams have had some outstanding performers and this will lead to some very interesting individual battles.

Here are 5 key battles that we will see in the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami

Jos Buttler, with 824 runs, is the leading scorer this season and has been a key factor in the Royals' successful campaign. He scored 89 against GT in Qualifier 1 and if the Hardik Pandya-led side want to end up with the title, containing the Englishman will be crucial for them and they will bank on the experienced Mohammed Shami to get him out early. Shami has been the Titans' lead wicket-taker with 19 scalps and is especially dangerous with the new ball. How the battle between these two turns out can go a long way in deciding the match.

Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

Shubman Gill has had a fine season at the top of the order for GT and will look to give them a strong start. However, he will be up against Trent Boult, who has been used up front in the Powerplay more often than not by the Royals and he will be tasked with getting early wickets.

Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan

While Sanju Samson has not had a string of big scores this season, he has done a great job of providing impetus to his team in the middle overs. However, he will be up against one of the most difficult bowlers to score against in Rashid Khan. Rashid will have to build pressure on Samson to keep the RR skipper quiet.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Hardik Pandya

Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season with 26 scalps, while Hardik Pandya has been his team's rock in the middle order. RR will be banking on the leg-spinner to get the better of the opposition skipper.

Promoted

David Miller vs Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy bowled brilliantly at the death against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 and Rajasthan will pray that he can keep that form up against Gujarat and especially David Miller. Miller is having his personal best IPL season and has been a match-winner for Gujarat at the death. With Miller smashing Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive sixes to win the last match between the two teams, Rajasthan will bank on left-arm seamer McCoy to step it up against the South African.