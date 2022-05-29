Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rajasthan are playing their first IPL final in 14 years while debutants Gujarat have made it to the title clash in their maiden season. GT and RR have been the two most consistent teams in the IPL 2022. GT finished the league stage at the top place with 10 wins while RR were the second-placed team in the league stage with nine wins.

At the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where former India coach Ravi Shastri was the presenter, Pandya had a great reunion with the man under whom he flourished in the Indian cricket team. After losing the toss, GT captain Pandya first said: "We would've bowled first. Very overwhelming to see so many people come and support us. We want to treat this game as normal as possible and take the right decisions. The boys are chilled out, credit to the support staff. One change: Lockie Ferguson in for Alzarri Joseph."

Then just as he was leaving, Pandya smiled and told Shastri: "Good to see you here."

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, whose team had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at the same venue to secure a place in the final, said: "It is a used wicket, we're playing the second game here and looks dry. Everyone is very positive and excited to play the IPL final in front of this fabulous crowd. Same team."