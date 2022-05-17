Rajasthan Royals took a giant step towards securing a place in the playoffs by beating Lucknow Super Giants to leapfrog them into second place in the IPL 2022 points table. The win took RR to 16 points with one match left for the team to play. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fine knock of 41 while Trent Boult led RR's charge with the ball. During LSG's chase, there was an incident which former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was commentating at the time, was not too pleased about.

During the 19th over, bowled by Obed McCoy, Marcus Stoinis hit a delivery towards the deep mid-wicket region but didn't get the best of connections. Riyan Parag stationed at long-on sprinted and it seemed completed a terrific catch. However, after seeing the replays, the third umpire deemed that the ball had bounced just before Parag completed the grab.

In the next over, Stoinis went for another big hit, but once again skied it and this time Parag completed a simple catch to send the Australian packing. After taking the catch, Parag, in a rather cheeky celebration, and motioned as is if he had taken the catch just above the grass.

Hayden, who was on-air at the time, was not pleased and said: "Got some advice for you young man, cricket is a very very long game, and we all have very long memories and you never ever tempt fate because it comes around quick enough."

Parag has been a livewire on the field all season, taking a total of 13 catches -- the most by an outfielder. However, the 20-year-old has been woeful with the bat. He has played all 13 matches for RR this season, but has only scored 154 runs at an average of 17.11.

Compare that to Shimron Hetmyer who also comes to bat usually at the fag end of the innings. The West Indian has played 11 matches for RR this season and scored 291 runs at an average of 72.25.

Apart from his first season in the IPL in 2019, where he played seven matches and scored 160 runs at an average of 32, Parag has done little to warrant his selection in the playing XI.

In 2020, he played 12 matches and scored 86 runs at an average of 12.28 and in 2021, he scored 93 runs in 11 matches, averaging a paltry 11.62.

In total, Parag has played 43 matches in the IPL, scoring just 493 runs at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 126.41 with only two half-centuries to his name.