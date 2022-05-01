IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Fined 25 Per Cent Of His Match Fee For Breach Of Conduct
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday. "Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding." Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.
KL Rahul's 77 and Deepak Hooda's 52 helped LSG post 195/3 after opting to bat.
DC came close in their chase, thanks to Rishabh Pant's 30-ball 44, Rovman Powell's 21-ball 35 and Axar Patel's 24-ball 42, but fell short of the target by six runs.
Even Kuldeep Yadav played a handy cameo for DC, scoring 16 off eight deliveries at the death.
Shaw, meanwhile, was out in the second over for 5 off seven deliveries.