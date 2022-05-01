Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday. "Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding." Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.

KL Rahul's 77 and Deepak Hooda's 52 helped LSG post 195/3 after opting to bat.

DC came close in their chase, thanks to Rishabh Pant's 30-ball 44, Rovman Powell's 21-ball 35 and Axar Patel's 24-ball 42, but fell short of the target by six runs.

Even Kuldeep Yadav played a handy cameo for DC, scoring 16 off eight deliveries at the death.

Shaw, meanwhile, was out in the second over for 5 off seven deliveries.