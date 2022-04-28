Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Half-centuries from openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw and a stunning bowling display by Kuldeep Yadav against his former team saw Delhi Capitals emerge winners when they last met this season. Both teams are currently in the lower half of the table and are desperately in need of wins under their belt. KKR are on a four-match losing spree, while DC lost their last match. DC will be buoyed by the return of Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert after they recovered from COVID-19.

When will the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, April 28.

Where will the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)