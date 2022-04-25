Krunal Pandya delivered a brilliant spell with the ball as he took three wickets against Mumbai Indians to help Lucknow Super Giants register a 36-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to move to fourth spot in the IPL points table. Krunal also dismissed his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard and celebrated the wicket by kissing the right-hander on the head. However, Pollard had no reaction to it and simply walked off.

Earlier in the game, Pollard had also dismissed Krunal and the left-hander just managed one run. However, Krunal ended up dismissing the batter from the Caribbean.

Speaking after the game to Star Sports, Krunal said: "I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it's 1-1 at least he will speak less."

In the match against Mumbai Indians, Krunal took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Pollard and Daniel Sams. The left-arm spinner also combined with Jason Holder to run out Jaydev Unadkat.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday and the side are now at fourth spot with 10 points from eight games.

Batting first, LSG posted 168/6 in 20 overs after skipper KL Rahul registered his second century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Promoted

Rahul smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes to play an unbeaten knock of 103 runs. Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians fell 36 runs short after being restricted to 132/8.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal Pandya returned with three wickets while Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni took one wicket each.