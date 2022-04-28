The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022 on Wednesday was a typical Indian Premier League thriller, a last ball finish that cricket fans have now got used to. It was a cliffhanger till the end and Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's power-hitting eventually helped the Titans reach home on the last ball, while chasing a stiff target of 196 runs. Gujarat Titans Needed 22 runs off the last over which was bowled by tall South African paceman Marco Jansen and they eventually ended up getting 25 off it as Rashid Khan hit 3 sixes off the last 4 deliveries.

Rahul Tewatia had started the carnage by hitting the first ball for a six and then took a single off the second. Rashid belted the third delivery for a six before missing the fourth ball. 9 were needed off the last two but Rashid hit 2 maximums to get 12 off the over.

But much before all this drama, it was the young Shashank Singh, who had showed similar power hitting skills to take SRH to a total of 195 runs. SRH were at 170/6 at the end of the 19th over, which was already an imposing score. With GT's Lockie Ferguson bowling the last over, even the SRH coaching staff wouldn't have imagined what was to follow.

Watch: Shashank Singh Hits Hat-Trick Of Sixes

Marco Jansen hit the first ball for a six. He then missed the next delivery and took a single off th third ball. Shashank Singh then hit the Kiwi for three towering sixes to take his team to 195, which seemed like a winning total.

Both the last overs incidentally leaked 25 runs and had 8 sixes being hit. This was just pure showmanship on display as batters showcased their power-hitting skills.