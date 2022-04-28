Rashid Khan is foremost known for being a magician with the ball, but on Wednesday, it was with the bat that he won a match for Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. Chasing 196, the Titans needed 22 off the final over. Rashid Khan was batting on 13 off 7, while Rahul Tewatia was on strike and the more well set of the two at 33 off 19. Tewatia, who had already helped them win two last-over thrillers this season, smacked Marco Jansen for a six off the first delivery but had to settle for a single off the second. Then, carnage unfolded.

Rashid shuffled across the stumps before clearing long-on with a huge hit. The next ball was a swing and a miss, leaving nine needed off two.

Jansen went for the wide yorker next, but Rashid was up to it, getting low and smashing it over cover, just getting it above the fielder in the deep.

Running out of ideas, Jansen aimed a short ball into Rashid's body, but the Afghan maverick swiveled and nailed a pull behind deep square leg to win the match for Gujarat against his former franchise.

Watch: Rashid Khan's stunning final over assault against Marco Jansen

It was the second time that GT scored two sixes off two deliveries to win a match this season.

While Tewatia remained unbeaten on 40 off 21, Rashid finished on 31 off 11.

SRH had earlier scored 195/6 with half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram and a brilliant cameo of 25 off 6 by Shashank Singh.

Umran Malik's brilliant spell of 5/25 then saw Gujarat reduced to 140/5 after 16 overs.

Tewatia was chief in giving them impetus heading into the final over, but SRH bowlers did well to leave them needing 22 off it.

However, Rashid ensured heartbreak for his former team as the Titans consolidated their position on top of the IPL 2022 points table.