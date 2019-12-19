 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL Auction 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, From Street Vendor To Crorepati Cricketer

Updated: 19 December 2019 18:54 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 17, made a serious packet in the IPL Auction 2020, as Rajasthan Royals sealed off a Rs 2.40-crore sale.

IPL Auction 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, From Street Vendor To Crorepati Cricketer
IPL Auction 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to fame after scoring double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy. © Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a 17-year-old cricketer from Mumbai, was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 2.40 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction on Thursday. This was a turn of fortune for the teenager as not more than two years ago he used to sell pani puri on the streets of Mumbai to earn a living. While there were many players who went for a lot more than what Jaiswal got in the auction, his situation is no less than a fairytale. Jaiswal rose to the limelight earlier this year as he became the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double-hundred. He broke the record playing against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

As per media reports, the situation was not very good for the youngster as he used to sleep with groundsmen at the Muslim United Club's tent at the Azad Maidan ground in Mumbai.

"During Ram Leela, I earned well. I prayed that my teammates would not come there for pani-puri. Sometimes they did and I would feel bad serving them," Jaiswal had said in his interview given to Indian Express.

"This was after I was asked to leave the dairy at Kalbadevi. After playing cricket the entire day, I would get tired and go to sleep. One day, they threw out my luggage saying I do nothing, don't help them and only sleep," Jaiswal added.

After all the years of struggle, Jaiswal's fortunes have turned drastically this year as he is one of brightest young prospects in the country.

He has also been picked in India's Under 19 side which will participate in the age-group World Cup in South Africa next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Cricket India U19 India U19
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal, 17, was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore
  • Jaiswal became the youngest to score a 50-over double-hundred
  • Jaiswal has also been picked in India's Under 19 World Cup squad
Related Articles
"He
"He's My Superhero": India U-19 Captain's Emotional Tribute For Father
India Announce Squad For 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup
India Announce Squad For 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title
India Beat Bangladesh By Five Runs To Lift Under-19 Asia Cup Title
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey Replace Rahul Dravid As India A, U-19 Head Coaches
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.