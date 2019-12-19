The IPL 2020 auction The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming has his say ahead of auction!Stephen Fleming, head coach of Chennai Super Kings, reveals the thinking and strategies that goes behind the scene at the auction.
Super Coach @SPFleming7's word on the auction process, strategy and the superfans' suggestions! #SuperFam #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/C0MFwg0hsc— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019
Here are the top draws from the auction list!Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have set their base price at Rs 2 crores.
Who amongst these will draw the big bucks at the #IPLAuction?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2019
