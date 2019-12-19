 
IPL Auction 2020 Live: 73 Slots Up For Grabs As Teams Look To Boost Squad

Updated:19 December 2019 14:08 IST

IPL Auction 2020 Today: 338 players will go under the hammer in Kolkata as eight franchises will look to strengthen their squads.

IPL Auction 2020 Live: 73 Slots Up For Grabs As Teams Look To Boost Squad
IPL Auction 2020: Eight franchises will bid for the 73 slots up for grabs. © Twitter

The IPL 2020 auction The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel.

  • 14:02 (IST)Dec 19, 2019

    RCB retained 13 players going into the auction!

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released 11 players including six overseas cricketers. The Bangalore-based franchise did not retain Dale Steyn, who was roped in as replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
  • 13:48 (IST)Dec 19, 2019

    CSK coach Stephen Fleming has his say ahead of auction!

    Stephen Fleming, head coach of Chennai Super Kings, reveals the thinking and strategies that goes behind the scene at the auction.
  • 13:39 (IST)Dec 19, 2019

    Here are the top draws from the auction list!

    Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have set their base price at Rs 2 crores.
  • 13:34 (IST)Dec 19, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 auction. 332 players will go under the hammer in Kolkata as eight franchises will bid to strengthen their squads.
