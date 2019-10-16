 
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Youngest To Score 50-Over Double Hundred

Updated: 16 October 2019 15:26 IST

At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 203 runs during the Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A match between Mumbai and Jharkhand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far amassed 585 runs from five matches. © AFP

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday scripted history as he became the youngest batsman in the world to score a double century in List A cricket. At 17 years and 292 days, Yashasvi scored 203 runs during the Vijay Hazare trophy Elite Group A match between Mumbai and Jharkhand. His 154-ball inning, which was studded with 17 fours and 12 sixes, helped Mumbai post 358/3 at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

This was his third century in the ongoing tournament. He has so far amassed 585 runs from five matches and is also the leading run scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking over from Tamil Nadu's Baba Aparajith.

With this feat, Yashasvi has also become the seventh Indian cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Shikhar Dhawan, KV Kaushal and Sanju Samson are the other Indian cricketers who have scored double hundreds in List A cricket.

Sanju last week scored a double hundred in the ongoing tournament when he played a scintillating 212-run knock for Kerala against Goa on October 12.

Highlights
  • Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history on Wednesday
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 203 runs during a Vijay Hazare trophy match
  • This was Yashasvi Jaiswal's third century in the ongoing tournament
