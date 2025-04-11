MS Dhoni's controversial dismissal left social media divided during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Friday. Dhoni came out to bat at No. 8 behind the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but he was dismissed for just 1. During the 16th over of the CSK innings, Dhoni was beaten by a delivery from Sunil Narine that crashed into his pads. The on-field umpire raised his finger but the veteran CSK star instantly went for a review. There were very small spikes in the UltraEdge when the ball went past the bat but the third umpire decided to stay with the existing decision. The decision led to a lot of chatter on social media with many criticising the third umpire for his call.

A completely disoriented Chennai Super Kings could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at the home ground Chepauk, as Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a clinical bowling show.

It was CSK's third lowest total in the IPL and the lowest by any team in this edition so far.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine (3/13) grabbed three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy got two each after CSK were invited to bat. Nothing went right for CSK in their home ground as they could hit just nine boundaries (4 or 6) in the entire innings.

Ms Dhoni clearly not out... Umpire pagal hai spike bhi and gap toh bilkul nhi hai

what your take....???#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/wqjJHwjYEt — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐘 𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐖𝐀𝐋(@TheSunnyNarwal) April 11, 2025

Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls, while Vijay Shankar made 29 after living a charmed life. Only two other CSK batters made runs in double-digit figures.

(With PTI inputs)