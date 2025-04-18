Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: RCB eye a first home win of the ongoing IPL season as they take on Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The form of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top has been a big positive for RCB, who currently sit third with eight points from six matches. PBKS are behind them on fourth, but only on Net Run-Rate. Both teams are likely to remain unchanged. PBKS will be high on confidence after their 16-run win over KKR in a recent low-scoring thriller. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, Straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium