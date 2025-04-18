It has been a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign for Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell till now. Maxwell, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 4.2 crore in the mega auction, has cored just 41 runs in six matches at an average of 8.20. He has been slightly better with the ball as he has taken 4 wickets. However, senior Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara was not happy with his performances and in a recent interaction, he urged Maxwell to work on his approach. Pujara said that Maxwell needs to 'wake up' and if this was any other player, they would have been dropped from the team by now.

"The way he bats hasn't changed much," Pujara said. "He hasn't changed the way he has approached the IPL. There have been times where he's been a little casual. He's the same what he was maybe eight-ten years ago. I'm a little critical, but there are times where as a player you need to wake up," Pujara said on ESPNCricinfo T20 Time Out.

When it comes to the IPL, Maxwell's form has been quite inconsistent. Although he has played some brilliant knocks for PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his lack of consistency has been a topic of discussion among the fans as well as the experts.

"You need to realise you're getting an opportunity to play and be part of a franchise where things are at stake. And there are times a player can get casual, they're not worried about what's happening. I'm sure he wants to perform but when you're not performing there's a fine line of being causal and just trying to pull up your socks and trying to perform. He has to find that balance, if there was any other player he would've been out of the XI, but because he's Maxwell he's getting that opportunity," Pujara added.