A group of teachers, who lost their jobs after a recent Supreme Court verdict on the WBSSC recruitment scam, went to Sourav Ganguly's house on Thursday to invite him to a march to the West Bengal state secretariat. However, according to a report by ABP Ananda, the former Indian cricket team skipper has turned down their invitation. The teachers went to Ganguly's residence in Kolkata to invite him for the march that will take on place on April 21 but according to the report, Ganguly responded - "Please don't involve me in politics".

Stressing that students must not suffer, the Supreme Court today said West Bengal teachers whose appointments were cancelled earlier this month due to irregularities in recruitment can continue to teach till the fresh selection process is completed. This relief, however, is only for 'untainted' teachers -- those whose names were not linked to any irregularity during the investigation into the 2016 appointments. Also, the relief is for teachers of Class 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The Supreme Court, however, set a deadline for the Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said the SSC must release advertisements for the fresh recruitment drive by May 31 and the selection process must conclude by December 31.

"We are inclined to accept the prayer made in the application in so far as it relates to the assistant teachers of classes 9 and 10 and classes 11 and 12. Subject to following conditions that the ad for fresh recruitment shall be out by May 31 and the exam, including the entire process, shall be done by December 31."

"The state government and the commission shall file an affidavit in or before May 31, enclosing the ad copy as well as the schedule so as to ensure the completion of the recruitment process by December 31. In case the ad is not published as directed, appropriate orders shall be passed, including imposition of costs," the Chief Justice said.