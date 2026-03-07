Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Australia Women, One-Off Test Day 2: Live Score Updates
India Women vs Australia Women, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: Australia will resume their innings from 96/3 on Day 2 of the One-Off Test against India at the WACA Ground in Perth. Currently, Ellyse Perry (43*) and Annabel Sutherland (20*) are standing unbeaten as the hosts trailing by 102 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Sutherland took 4/46, while Lucie Hamilton and Darcie Brown took three and two wickets, respectively, as Australia bowled India out for 198 after opting to bowl. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, India Women in Australia, One-off Test, 2026, Mar 06, 2026
Day 2 | Opening Session
AUS-W
186/3 (46.5)
IND-W
198
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.97
Batsman
Ellyse Perry
76 (113)
Annabel Sutherland
77* (97)
Bowler
Sneh Rana
35/0 (6.5)
Deepti Sharma
21/0 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Tossed up, on off, Annabel Sutherland blocks it out.
FOUR! As classic as it could get. Tossed up, around off, Annabel Sutherland strides close to the pitch of the ball and drives this all along the ground through the covers region for a boundary more. Second of this over.
Full and on off, Annabel Sutherland flicks this to mid on.
A loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire turns it down. Tossed up, around off, Annabel Sutherland takes a long stride out in the front and looks to block but gets beaten and gets hit on the pads. The Indian keeper, Richa Ghosh, is heard on the stump mic saying she feels the impact is outside the line, and India don't send this upstairs. The UltraEdge detects a spike on the inside edge.
Fired onto the pads, Annabel Sutherland rocks back again and flicks this through the legs of Rawal at short leg. The square leg fielder dives and parries the ball away, allowing the second run to be taken.
FOUR! This is way too easy for Sutherland. A drag down, around the pads, Annabel Sutherland goes deep inside her crease and smashes this through the square leg region for a boundary more.
Full and around the pads, Ellyse Perry tucks this to silly mid on.
Length dragged back by Deepti, around off. Ellyse Perry pushes this back to the bowler.
Tossed up, on middle and off, Ellyse Perry strides out in front and keeps it out.
Full and on the pads, Annabel Sutherland flicks this through mid on for one.
Pushed through on off, Annabel Sutherland rocks deep inside the crease and blocks.
FOUR! A bit too short and at a flatter trajectory from Deepti Sharma. Annabel Sutherland goes deep inside the crease and punches this through the covers region to add four more to her tally.
Full and on middle and leg, Ellyse Perry dead bats it.
Top-spinner around the pads, Annabel Sutherland looks to jam this around silly mid on but gets it away off the inside and the ball goes on the bounce and wide of Pratika Rawal at short leg to her left. They cross.
A touch quicker, on the pads, Annabel Sutherland works this to short mid-wicket.
Tossed up, on off, Annabel Sutherland takes a long stride out in front and blocks.
Short of a length, on middle and off, Annabel Sutherland rocks back and punches this off her back foot through covers for a couple of runs.
Fired down the leg, Annabel Sutherland misses out on a flick and gets hit on the pads.
Fired into the batter, Annabel Sutherland rolls her wrists and flicks this down the ground to long on for one.
Full and on the pads, Ellyse Perry tucks this through mid-wicket for a run.