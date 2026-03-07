India Women vs Australia Women, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: Australia will resume their innings from 96/3 on Day 2 of the One-Off Test against India at the WACA Ground in Perth. Currently, Ellyse Perry (43*) and Annabel Sutherland (20*) are standing unbeaten as the hosts trailing by 102 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Sutherland took 4/46, while Lucie Hamilton and Darcie Brown took three and two wickets, respectively, as Australia bowled India out for 198 after opting to bowl. (Live Scorecard)