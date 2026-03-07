After a month of thrilling cricket action, the T20 World Cup 2026 has finally reached its conclusion, with India set to face New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav and his team outplayed England by seven runs in a nail-biting semifinal in Mumbai, while the Blackcaps defeated South Africa by nine wickets in Kolkata. This will be India's fourth appearance in a T20 World Cup final as they aim for a record-breaking third title. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their second final as they chase their maiden trophy.

Playing at home, carrying the tag of defending champions, and coming off recent bilateral wins against the Kiwis, India appear to have momentum on their side. However, history offers a counterpoint-New Zealand have never lost to India in tournament encounters. Both sides have endured turbulent journeys throughout the competition, at times appearing close to early exits before staging strong comebacks to secure their spots in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

Ahead of the final match, a closing ceremony will take place to mark the closure of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here are all the details about the ceremony:

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Who will be performing at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Famous Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, Bollywood and Punjabi singer Sukhbir, and famous Gujarati folk singer Falguni Pathak are set to perform at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony begin?

The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will begin at 5:30 PM.

(With IANS Inputs)