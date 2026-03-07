The war of words between former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir and ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif has escalated, with the two exchanging verbal duels on social media ahead of the T20 World Cup final. The latest jab comes from Amir, who was displeased with Kaif's comments against him. While Amir has been sharing his opinions and predictions on the Indian team since the start of the T20 World Cup, Kaif recently remarked that the ex-Pakistan pacer does so only to remain in the news. Amir has now responded to Kaif's remarks, insisting he does not need to speak about India to stay relevant.

"I don't know about his cricketing career, how much he has played. I checked his stats; he played only 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103 (103.60). He said I was speaking about India to gain attention. Firstly, I don't need attention by speaking about India. Mr. Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats," Amir said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The Pakistani cricketer made a rather insulting remark about Kaif, questioning his international career. Amir said Kaif should thank former India captain Sourav Ganguly for giving him the India cap, as he was only known for his fielding.

"Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn't play cricket just because of my fielding). I played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you boliye (You should be thankful to Dada).

"I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding. You are a cricketer; these sorts of statements don't suit you," Amir asserted.

The verbal battle intensified after Amir repeatedly targeted India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma over his playing style. While Abhishek is still searching for his best form, Amir has often insulted the attacking opener, calling him a "slogger" and "one-dimensional."

What Did Kaif Say to Amir?

As Amir continued to target India and Abhishek, Kaif reminded him of his own performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan were eliminated after a defeat against the USA.

"The loss they suffered against the USA in 2024 - it was the same bowler who was responsible. In that over, he conceded only one boundary but bowled too many wides. His deliveries did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his side lose the game? I don't have to say more," Kaif said.

"Why are we focusing on him? The country is so far behind in the sport - they have no players, no solid captain, no solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don't have to respond to everything they say. They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway," he added.