The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be played on a 'mixed soil' pitch, not too different from the one used in the semi-final in Mumbai, according to a report. The semi-final against England was a high-scoring encounter, with India posting a mammoth total of 253/7 thanks to a stunning knock of 89 from Sanju Samson. The report claims that the Ahmedabad pitch is also expected to be a batting paradise with minimal turn for bowlers. The centre pitch, which is reportedly set to be used for the summit clash, will be a mix of red and black soil. It is expected to provide good bounce for the bowlers, with the par score around 200.

The pitch has hosted just one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. In that game, South Africa defeated Canada after scoring 213. While New Zealand have played one match in Ahmedabad during the ongoing tournament, India have played two, the most recent ending in a loss against South Africa.

A report in the Indian Express suggests that the wicket for the final will be a mixed-soil surface, but with a higher proportion of red soil than black. A greater percentage of red soil is expected to help batters, who can anticipate even bounce in both innings.

Why More Red Soil Than Black?

The choice of a wicket with higher red soil content, rather than black, has reportedly been made considering India's history of losing two crucial matches. India's defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final occurred on a black soil pitch, which tends to become sluggish.

When India lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the ongoing T20 World Cup by over 70 runs, the result was seen as an eye-opener by the management. For the final, however, things are expected to be different - at least from the pitch's perspective.

"The Indian team will be offered a mixed-soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the finals. It will be a sporting pitch where there won't be any undue advantage. More red soil on this track means there will be some bounce and batsmen will also have an advantage," a source told the paper.

Unhappy With Pitches, India Meets Curators

The report further added that the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management was not happy with some of the pitches offered during the league stage. The management conveyed their concerns to the local curators, even sending staff members to discuss pitch preparations during the tournament.

For India, the focus remains on their aggressive opening partnership. Suryakumar Yadav's men have prioritised a high-risk, high-reward approach throughout the competition, a strategy that paid off in the semi-final. The inclusion of Sanju Samson has provided much-needed middle-order stability, and his ability to counter-attack against high-quality pace will be vital if the new ball moves under the lights.