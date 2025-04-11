A completely disoriented Chennai Super Kings could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at the home ground Chepauk, as Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a clinical bowling show in their IPL match on Friday. It was CSK's third lowest total in the IPL and the lowest by any team in this edition so far. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine (3/13) grabbed three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy got two each after CSK were invited to bat. Nothing went right for CSK in their home ground as they could hit just nine boundaries (4 or 6) in the entire innings. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls, while Vijay Shankar made 29 after living a charmed life. Only two other CSK batters made runs in double-digit figures.

Lowest 1st innings totals for CKS in IPL

97 vs MI, Wankhede, 2022

103/9 vs KKR, Chennai, 2025*

109 vs RR, Jaipur, 2008

110/8 vs DD, Delhi, 2012

Captaining CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to an injury, MS Dhoni could only make just one off four balls before getting out in the 16th over after coming out to bat at number nine.

CSK's powerplay woes continued as they made 31 for the loss of two wickets, the second lowest by any team in six overs this season. It could have been much lower but for the 13 runs scored in the sixth over with back-to-back fours from Shankar off Chakaravarthy.

Moeen Ali removed Devon Conway (12) in the fourth over, while Rana got the wicket of Rachin Ravindra (4) in the fifth as CSK were reduced to 16 for 2. The home side would have been three down during powerplay had Narine not dropped Shankar in the fifth over, failing to hold on to a sitter at mid-off.

Shankar's luck finally ran out in the 10th over as he holed out to Moeen, leaving CSK at 61 for 3 at the halfway stage.

KKR tightened the screw over CSK who lost their fourth wicket in the 11th over with the struggling Rahul Tripathi clean-bowled by Narine after a laboured 22-ball 16.

Ravichandran Ashwin came out ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni and CSK would rue the decision as the India spin great was out for one run from seven balls.

CSK were in complete disarray when Jadeja (0) came out inevitably in the 14th over but he also lasted just two balls without any contribution, as he nicked to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, becoming Narine's second victim of the day. The home side were 71 for 6 at that stage.

Deepak Hooda (0) fell in the next over for nought and Dhoni came out only at that stage after CSK were reduced to 72 for 7 in 14.2 overs.

The writing was on the wall for CSK and the Chepauk crowd fell silent when MS Dhoni was adjudged LBW off Sunil Narine. Dhoni opted for a review, seemingly indicating there was bat involved, but the decision stood, further denting CSK's hopes.

The third umpire took multiple looks but ultimately ruled Dhoni out as CSK were reduced to 75 for 8.

More than four overs were left after Dhoni's departure and CSK went past the 100-run mark, thanks mainly to Dube who was attended to by team physio towards the end.