SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. The teams entered the playoffs with a complete polar opposite set of results. SRH defeated the top three sides in their last three games to secure a top-half finish, while RCB secured the playoff spot despite losing their last four league games on the trot. SRH's last three matches were a do-or-die contest for them and they played their best cricket under pressure. RCB, on the other hand, were a bit relaxed and it showed in their performances. With momentum on their side, SRH enter the tie as slight favourites but RCB have all the arsenal up their sleeves to halt David Warner and his side's progress.

Top IPL 2020 Eliminator Fantasy Picks for SRH vs RCB Match:

David Warner (Credits - 10.5): The SRH skipper is the most successful overseas batsman in IPL history and has led his side from front this season as well, scoring 529 runs from 14 matches with the help of four half-centuries. He was at his explosive best in their last league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians smashing 85 not out of 58 balls. He has scored over 500 runs in each of last six seasons which makes him one of the most consistent performers in the cash-rich league. He has also picked up 11 catches so far this season and you can be rest assured of some additional points there as well if you pick him in your fantasy team.

Wriddhiman Saha (Credits - 8.5): He was brought into the side in place of England wicket-keepers Jonny Bairstow and made an immediate impact, with the scores of 58*, 39 and 87 in last three outings. With his attacking batting, he has transformed SRH's fortunes by giving them an explosive start inside the Powerplay. With two fifties in last three games, he has been one of the most consistent batters for SRH over last few games and one can hope he carries on with the same form on Friday as well. Also being a wicket-keepers, he is always in contention to fetch you some additional points with his glove work behind the stumps.

Jason Holder (Credits - 9): The West Indian all-rounder has sealed his spot in the side with some brilliant performances match after match. After coming in as a replacement mid-season, Holder initially struggled to find a place in the side but like a true warrior he seized the opportunity when given a chance and now has become vital to team's overall balance. In just five matches, Holder has picked up 10 wickets, conceding runs at an economy of 7.90 runs per over. He has the best strike rate among bowlers with 10 or more wickets this season.

Devdutt Padikkal (Credits - 9.5): The 20-year-old batsman has turned many eyeballs with his batting in his debut IPL season. In a batting line-up compromising the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, you rarely seen someone else hogging all the limelight but such has been Padikkal's influence up the order. He is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, with 472 runs from 14 appearances. He has scored five half-centuries so far, most by any RCB batsmen.

AB de Villiers (Credits - 10): AB de Villiers is one player who can turn the tide in his side's favour single-handedly. However, the former South African skipper has been quiet in last few games but that doesn't undermine his match-winning skills. Despite a quiet season by his standards, de Villiers is just two-short of completing 400 runs this season and if he gets going there is no one better who can bring Diwali early for you.