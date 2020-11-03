Story ProgressBack to home
IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad's Campaign On The Line
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: SRH need to win their last league game to make it to the playoffs.
SRH vs MI IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad need to win their last league game to make the playoffs.© BCCI/IPL
SunRisers Hyderabad have everything on the line in the last league game of Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah as a victory against Mumbai Indians in this match will book their berth in the last four and eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently sitting at No. 4. Fifth-placed SRH have a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals (No. 2), Royal Challengers Bangalore (No. 3) and KKR, but SRH have only 12 points whereas KKR and RCB have 14, DC have 16 and MI top the table with 18 points. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs as they have a better net run rate than KKR and if SRH win tonight, KKR will be eliminated. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs MI, Straight From Sharjah
Match 56, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 03, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
SRH
MI
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
% chance to win
MI 53%
SRH 47%
- 18:19 (IST)The Mumbai captain looks happy – and why wouldn't he be?Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs and have ensured a top-two spot for themselves.
MD#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qKpB6xyanc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020
- 18:08 (IST)Last league game of IPL 2020 – Plenty to play forBoth SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders' campaigns are on the line tonight in Sharjah as SRH take on Mumbai Indians.Mumbai, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed 1, 2 and 3 in the table and all three have already qualified for the playoffs.The fight for the fourth and final spot, currently occupied by KKR with 14 points, is between SRH (12 points) and KKR.SRH (+0.555) have a better net run rate than KKR (-0.214) and a win tonight will book SRH a place in the final four and eliminate KKR.
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final league game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians David Warner Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Sandeep Sharma T Natarajan Manish Pandey Kieron Pollard Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah Quinton de Kock Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 56 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket Jason Holder
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.