Last league game of IPL 2020 – Plenty to play for





Mumbai, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed 1, 2 and 3 in the table and all three have already qualified for the playoffs.





The fight for the fourth and final spot, currently occupied by KKR with 14 points, is between SRH (12 points) and KKR.





SRH (+0.555) have a better net run rate than KKR (-0.214) and a win tonight will book SRH a place in the final four and eliminate KKR.

Both SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders' campaigns are on the line tonight in Sharjah as SRH take on Mumbai Indians.