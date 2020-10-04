Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Ground to go to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw hit half-centuries while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets to guide the franchise to their third win this season. Chasing a record target of 229 was not going to be easy and Delhi bowlers kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals to make things difficult for KKR despite some fireworks from their lower middle-order.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth first innings total of 228 at the loss of four wickets.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided the team with an opening stand of 56 runs.

Dhawan fall just before the powerplay ended for 26 but Shaw kept going and smashed 66 off just 41 deliveries.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 88 and he was well supported by Rishabh Pant who scored 38 runs off 17 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. He picked up two wickets and gave away just 29 runs from his quota of four overs.

In reply, KKR got off to a poor start, losing Sunil Narine in the second over. Nortje accounted for the West Indian all-rounder.

Shubman Gill was looking good during his stay in the middle but Amit Mishra outfoxed him when he tried to go for a big shot. He fell for 28 runs.

Mishra bowled just two overs and then went off the field after suffering an injury on his bowling hand as he tried to grab a catch off his own bowling.

Russell and Dinesh Karthik failed to make a mark on a ground renowned for high-scoring encounters.

Russell lost his wicket for 13 runs while Karthik could only muster 6 runs.

Nitish Rana top-scored for KKR with a 35-ball 58, but fell to Harshal Patel, who dismissed him and Karthik off consecutive deliveries.

Eoin Morgan along with Rahul Tripathi tried hard to chase down the target but Delhi bowlers held their nerves and secured two crucial points.

Morgan scored 44 off 18 balls and Tripathi 36 from 16 deliveries.

Delhi Capitals will next face Rajasthan Royals on October 9 and KKR will take on Chennai Super Kings on October 7.