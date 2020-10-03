DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Maintain Winning Run Against Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score Updates: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are placed on the second and third spot respectively on the points table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. DC and KKR are placed on the second and third spots respectively on the points table, having won two matches out of a total three. DC will look to get back to winning ways, following a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their latest league match by a margin of 15 runs. KKR on the other hand, shattered Rajasthan Royals' (RR) unbeaten record in the ongoing edition in their previous game, winning by 37 runs. Sharjah has been a batting paradise for teams so far, and the same is expected in the clash between these two sides. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 16, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 03, 2020
- 18:26 (IST)Andre Russell has dismissed Shreyas Iyer 5 times in the IPLWindies all-rounder Andre Russell enjoys a fine record against DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, having dismissed him five times in the IPL. Can he dismiss Iyer again today?
.@Russell12A will be going for a different when we take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
Dre Russ has dismissed Shreyas Iyer 5 times in the IPL so far#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/F1hg41v7F4
- 18:20 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6 half-centuries against KKR in the IPLShikhar Dhawan has scored six half-centuries against KKR in the IPL. Dhawan will be eager to add another 50 to this record.
Gabbar has scored fifties vs @KKRiders in his @IPL career
Ek aur ho jaaye aaj? #DCvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/hnTntJ1ZIN
- 18:17 (IST)KKR target hat-trick of winsA win against DC will see KKR register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2020. Can they get the job done?
All set to face Delhi Capitals at Sharjah in our fourth clash of the season.
Can we register a hat-trick of wins tonight?#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #DCvKKR
- 18:14 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the second match of the first double-header in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the match expected to be an exciting one.