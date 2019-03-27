 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Ziva Cheering For Father MS Dhoni Is Cuteness Personified - Watch

Updated: 27 March 2019 10:52 IST

MS Dhoni took Chennai Super Kings over the finish line against Delhi Capitals.

Ziva Cheering For Father MS Dhoni Is Cuteness Personified - Watch
Ziva Dhoni is also a star in her own right. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni might be the most-followed cricketer in India but his daughter Ziva is also a star in her own right. MS Dhoni took Chennai Super Kings over the finish line against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League 2019 match in Delhi on Tuesday, but it was Ziva, born in 2015, who stole the show. In different videos posted by the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings on their official Twitter handles, Ziva could be seen shouting "Go Papa" from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.

In a chase of 148, the defending champions were led by a blistering 26-ball 44 from Shane Watson before MS Dhoni's watchful 32 sealed their six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

In spite of a patient fifty from Shikhar Dhawan and cameos from Prithvi Shaw (24 from 16 balls) and Rishabh Pant (25 from 13 balls), Delhi Capitals posted a modest total of 147/6 after opting to bat. 

In reply, Watson hit four fours and three sixes to give Chennai's innings a strong platform. When he departed to Amit Mishra in the seventh over, Chennai were well positioned on 73/2.

Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo all contributed as Chennai Super Kings continued their positive start to the 2019 IPL.

"The wicket turned more than expected in the first innings. In the second innings there was enough dew to make it slightly better for the batsmen. The bowlers did a very good job to restrict them to 150," Dhoni said after the win.

Chennai Super Kings' next game will be against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 5
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni took Chennai Super Kings over the finish line
  • MS Dhoni's watchful 32 sealed CSK's six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
  • Chennai Super Kings' next game will be against Rajasthan Royals
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni Star As Chennai Super Kings Defeat Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni Star As Chennai Super Kings Defeat Delhi Capitals
IPL Highlights, DC vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals To Register 2nd Successive Win
IPL Highlights, DC vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals To Register 2nd Successive Win
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Weighs In On Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Weighs In On Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankad' Controversy, Sparks Debate On Twitter
MS Dhoni Should Get Through World Cup 2019, Hopes CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni Should Get Through World Cup 2019, Hopes CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.