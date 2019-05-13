 
"Hopefully, Yes": MS Dhoni Reacts To His IPL Return Next Season

Updated: 13 May 2019 01:14 IST

MS Dhoni clarified World Cup 2019 is his biggest priority, right now.

MS Dhoni's future in IPL is uncertain. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to eight Indian Premier League (IPL) finals and three titles, making the most successful franchise in the tournament after Mumbai Indians. There have been a lot of speculations around MS Dhoni's IPL future and the CSK skipper reacted cheekily when asked about the same in the IPL 2019 final's post-match interview. Dhoni, who is in the twilight years of his career, replied by saying "hopefully, yes", after Simon Doull asked him whether we will see him in the next season.

The Chennai outfit lost by a whisker in the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians and Dhoni believes his side reached the summit clash despite not playing great.

"As a team we had a good season. But we need to go back and reflect on how we reached the finals. It's not one of those years where we played really great cricket to reach here," Dhoni said.

"The middle order wasn't great, and today it was very funny as to how both these teams were only passing on the trophy from one team to the other," he added.

Dhoni also picked the World Cup 2019 as his next priority and said he can re-assess where the Chennai outfit needs to improve after the quadrennial showpiece.

"We need to go into the World Cup and after that we need to see the gaps that we can fill. Nothing against the bowlers, it's the batsmen who need to step up," Dhoni said.

After finishing as a runners-up in the IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings fetched a prize money of Rs. 12,50,00,000.

