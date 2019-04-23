 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Kane Williamson To Miss CSK Tie, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Lead SRH

Updated: 23 April 2019 18:10 IST

Kane Williamson is headed back to New Zealand to address some personal situation.

IPL 2019: Kane Williamson To Miss CSK Tie, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Lead SRH
Kane Williamson is expected to return for SRH's next clash against Rajasthan Royals. © BCCI/IPL

Kane Williamson, the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), has gone back to New Zealand on the account of a personal tragedy. Due to this, he won't be playing the match with Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going to take over the interim role of captain in Kane Williamson's place. Kane Williamson is expected to return to the franchise for their next clash against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 27.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has already captained SunRisers Hyderabad in their initial five matches as Williamson was unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Williamson has scored merely 28 runs in the four matches that he has played, his scores being 14, 3, 3, and 8.

SRH had a good start to the IPL as they managed to take six points from their first four matches. However, they could not win in their next three games, which corresponded with the return of Williamson in Hyderabad's starting line-up.

SunRisers Hyderabad were able to come back from those defeats, winning the home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings and humbling the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Williamson will be replaced by either Shakib Al Hasan or Mohammad Nabi for the clash against CSK.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Kane Williamson Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Williamson has gone back to New Zealand on the account of a tragedy
  • He won't be playing the match with Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium
  • Williamson has scored merely 28 runs in four matches for SRH
Related Articles
IPL Not Hampering New Zealand Players
IPL Not Hampering New Zealand Players' World Cup Preparations, Says Coach Gary Stead
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.