Kane Williamson, the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), has gone back to New Zealand on the account of a personal tragedy. Due to this, he won't be playing the match with Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going to take over the interim role of captain in Kane Williamson's place. Kane Williamson is expected to return to the franchise for their next clash against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 27.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has already captained SunRisers Hyderabad in their initial five matches as Williamson was unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Williamson has scored merely 28 runs in the four matches that he has played, his scores being 14, 3, 3, and 8.

SRH had a good start to the IPL as they managed to take six points from their first four matches. However, they could not win in their next three games, which corresponded with the return of Williamson in Hyderabad's starting line-up.

SunRisers Hyderabad were able to come back from those defeats, winning the home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings and humbling the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Williamson will be replaced by either Shakib Al Hasan or Mohammad Nabi for the clash against CSK.

(With ANI inputs)