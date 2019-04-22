 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Look To Get Back On Winning Ways Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated: 22 April 2019 16:30 IST

The win against SunRisers Hyderabad will almost ensure a play-off berth for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings have lost two games on the trot © AFP

Table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed back-to-back losses for the first time in Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2019 and would want to put their journey back on track with a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), when the two sides meet in Chennai on Tuesday. SRH have regained a bit of momentum with two wins in their last two games, after their lackluster performance in recent weeks which saw them lose three on the trot, and would want to solidify their place in top-four.

The biggest worry for both teams is that their batting units have not performed collectively. For CSK it is their top order which hasn't performed while SRH have been marred by their middle order.

For CSK last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up.

"The top three needs to finish more matches," Dhoni said after CSK's one-run loss to RCB on Sunday. Back at its den after a schedule of away games, Dhoni's men will be slight favourites as it will be Jonny Bairstow's last game for the last year's runners-up as he heads back to England for World Cup preparations.

The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish in the games played so far and coach Stephen Fleming attributed it to being one of the reasons for top-order's poor show.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt/wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 41 IPL 2019 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chennai sit at the top of the IPL Points Table, with 14 points
  • A win against SRH will most certainly ensure CSK a play-off berth
  • SRH have regained momentum winning their last two games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.