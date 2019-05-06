 
Kagiso Rabada Recovering Well After Back Niggle Setback

Updated: 06 May 2019 21:29 IST

Kagiso Rabada picked 25 wickets in 12 matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019.

Kagiso Rabada's back niggle ruled him out for the remainder of the season. © AFP

Kagiso Rabada on Monday, took to Instagram to share an update on his back niggle, which he incurred during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The South Africa fast bowler's back niggle came as a major setback for Delhi Capitals as he was ruled out for the remainder of the season after topping the leading wicket-takers list. The 23-year-old, shared his regret for not being a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the crucial stage as he said, "Ipl was really fun! Extremely glad for the opportunity! Sad to leave but good to be home! Bittersweet. Regarding my back, I'm good - precautionary is all. Will be supporting the boys all the way! @delhicapitals".

The rechristened Delhi Capitals have made it to the playoffs in IPL 2019. They finished third on the points table with nine wins from the stipulated 14 matches.

Rabada played a key role in taking the Shreyas Iyer-led side to the playoffs, taking 25 wickets from 12 matches. He is followed by South Africa teammate Imran Tahir who has taken 21 wickets from 14 matches.

The Delhi Capitals will be playing the Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam.

Rabada's fitness is not the only concern for the Proteas as Dale Steyn also sustained a right shoulder injury. As a result of which Steyn too had to withdraw from IPL after featuring in just two matches.

(With ANI inputs)

