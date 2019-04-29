A week after announcing the venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff matches , the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday announced a change in timings for the knockout stage. According to the IPL website, all the playoff matches and the final of the ongoing IPL 2019 will start at 7:30 pm, 30 minutes earlier than the usual timing of 08:00 pm. The women's matches scheduled between May 6 and 11 will also start at 07:30 pm.

The Qualifier 1 will take place on May 7 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai while Visakhapatnam will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 8 and May 10 respectively.

The final of the tournament will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 12. The schedule for the IPL playoffs was kept on hold due to ongoing general elections in the country.

The women's T20 challenge matches will be played at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium on May 6, 8, 9 and 11.

The three women's teams namely Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who are placed at the top of the table, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), second in the table, have qualified for the IPL playoffs with 16 points each in 12 matches.

Next in the IPL points table are Mumbai Indians (MI) who have 14 points from 12 matches.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) all have 10 points and are fighting for the remaining two playoff spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the only team who are officially out of IPL 2019 playoffs reckoning after suffering a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Sunday.