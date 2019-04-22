IPL 2019 Final To Be Held In Hyderabad, Chennai To Host Qualifier 1, Vizag Gets Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Say Reports

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs schedule was announced on Monday. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the IPL 2019 final as Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get a permission to open stands I, J and K at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Chennai will now host Qualifier 1 while Vizag will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. While the playoffs are generally hosted in the venues of the winners and runners-up, certain challenges has seen the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) face this issue wherein it had to bring in Vizag in the picture. Qualifier 1 will be played on May 7 in Chennai.

"We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI on Monday.

"Since the gate sales of the knock-out matches is BCCI's prerogative, we had to take a call. We would be having two knock-out matches in Vizag," he added.

Hyderabad was expected to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, but due to local elections scheduled on May 6, 10 and 14, that will not be possible as the police will not be in a position to provide the required security and permissions.

Vizag was kept as back-up and will now host the Eliminator on May 8 and Qualifier 2 on May 10. Jaipur will host all the four women's matches. While the first match on May 6 is clashing with elections, RCA has got the required clearance.

The three women's teams will be Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)